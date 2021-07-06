Irish Water publishes CPO to progress Athenry Sewerage Scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has published a Compulsory Purchase Order for lands needed to progress the Athenry Sewerage Scheme.

The project aims to provide for future development and economic growth in the town and surrounds.

It’s expected that subject to the CPO and the securing of planning permission, works will begin in the second half of 2022.

The project aims to increase capacity in the network, reduce the risk of sewer flooding, and improve water quality in the River Clarin.

It builds on an investment of over €5m to upgrade the waterwater treatment plant in Athenry in 2019.

Irish Water says information events for businesses and residents in the Athenry area will be held in advance of the commencement of works.

The CPO – which will acquire land and wayleaves essential to the progression of the project – can be viewed on the Irish Water website.