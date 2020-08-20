Irish Water prioritises Portiuncula Hospital as power outage continues to affect supply in Ballinasloe area

STATEMENT FROM IRISH WATER

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to advise customers supplied by the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply that power has not yet been restored to the water treatment plant following Storm Ellen. A generator will be in operation at the plant later this evening.

It will take between 48 and 72 hours to fully restore reservoir levels and in order to prioritise supply to Portiuncula University Hospital, water supply to Derrymullen, Creagh, and Taughmaconnell will be severely restricted until tomorrow. Water supply in Kiltormer and Cloonlahan and in areas around Meelick and Clonfert and possibly Eyrecourt and Laurencetown will also be subject to restrictions in the next 36 hours.

Customers are urged to conserve water wherever possible until the electrical outage is fixed and full water supply is returned to all customers.