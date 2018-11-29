Current track
Irish Water pressing ahead with controversial treatment plant in Carraroe despite local opposition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is pressing ahead with plans for a waste water treatment plant in Carraroe despite significant local opposition.

The utility has this morning published Compulsory Purchase Orders to acquire land needed for the development.

Irish Water plans to develop a new treatment plant at Sruthán Pier – to end what it calls the ‘unacceptable’ discharge of untreated wastewater into Casla Bay.

It’s now published CPOs to acquire the necessary land and wayleaves for the development – signalling full steam ahead for the project despite strong local opposition.

