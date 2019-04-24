Irish Water plans major upgrade to waterworks at Terryland

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Irish Water is planning a major upgrade of raw water works on the River Corrib feeding into Terryland Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It’s seeking planning permission from the city council for the works on the east bank of the River Corrib, 100 metres downstream of Quincentenary Bridge.

The works include pipework to transfer raw water from intake works which in turn supply Terryland Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The works would also involve a new treated water rising main on the east bank of the Corrib; a control building; compound security fencing and gates; drainage and lighting.

A decision is due from the city council in June.

Regional lead with Irish Water, Padraig Hanley, says this new infrastructure would ensure Galway City’s water supply can be met now and in the future.