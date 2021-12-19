Irish Water Mobilise crews to restore water supply for customers in Loughrea

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An issue at Loughrea Water Treatment Plant resulted in customers’ water supply being impacted last night and the issue continues to impact customers today.

Irish Water, working with Galway County Council has mobilised crews to deal with the issue and to restore water as quickly as possible to the properties impacted.

The areas affected are Caheronaun, Danesfort, “The Hill”, Abbey Street and adjoining areas.

Repairs are expected to be complete by 6pm this evening.

Typically it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

For more information, their customer care team is available on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie