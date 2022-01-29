Irish Water mobilise crews to restore water supply for customers in Galway City following major burst to a water main

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water Customers in Galway City west of the Corrib may be impacted by water outages as Irish Water has identified a burst to a rising main from Terryland Water Treatment Plant to Clifton Hill Reservoir.

Irish Water is working with Galway City Council to repair the burst and restore water as quickly

as possible to impacted customers.

In a statement released this morning, Irish Water said that whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst has caused water levels in Clifton Hill and Tonabrocky Reservoirs to deplete and customers in all areas of the City west of the Corrib may be impacted by water outages.

Customers in Barna and Moycullen may also experience supply disruption, such as low water pressure and/or water outages from tomorrow morning.

Repairs are expected to be completed by this evening and typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Customers are advised that the Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Further updates will be available through the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.