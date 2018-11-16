Irish Water lifts boil notice in Loughrea town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has lifted the boil water notice at Barrack Street in Loughrea.

The notice was put in place on the advice of the HSE last week, following water quality testing.

Businesses and homes on both sides of Barrack Street are supplied by the Loughrea-Knockanima Public Water Supply.

Last Friday, they were placed on boil water notice – after E. Coli was detected during a water quality test.

The area affected includes both sides of Barrack Street from the Green to Lake Road – the rest of Loughrea was NOT affected by the notice.

Irish Water says experts have been working to resolve the situation and, following testing, are now satisfied that the supply is fully compliant.