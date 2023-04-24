Irish Water lifts boil notice for a further 200 customers in Loughrea town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water and Galway County Council have lifted the Boil Notice for a further 200 properties in Loughrea as work continues in other areas of the Town.

The original notice was issued to protect the health of approximately 1,000 customers following the detection of low chlorine residuals and elevated levels of iron and turbidity in the public water supply.

It was lifted for 350 customers on April 1st and today it’s lifted for a further 200 properties

The boil notice remains in place for 500 customers in Castle Street, Church Street, King Street, Kelly Street, Piggott Street, Moore Street, Dolphin Street, Mount Carmel Crescent, Athenry Road, Liam Mellows Terrace, Cross Street and St. Brendan’s Day Care Centre.