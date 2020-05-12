Irish Water issues appeal as four county areas at risk of reaching drought levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is urging county Galway households to conserve water usage.

It comes as public water supplies in Ahascragh, Gort, Dunmore and Ballinasloe are at risk of reaching drought levels.

The utility says insights from meter reads show that households are now using 20% more water since February.

A significant change has also been noted in water usage patterns where significant numbers of people would usually be out of the house for long periods during the day.

Due to the recent dry spell, Irish Water is also monitoring water sources for any signs of drought with night time water restrictions already in place on Inis Oirr and Inis Mór.

The public is being asked not to use power washers at home, to use a watering can rather than a hose in the garden and to take showers instead of baths.