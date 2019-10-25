Irish Water interactive workshop visits Coldwood National school

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Irish Water water visited Coldwood National School in Craughwell today in order to highlight the importance of water and how it gets from reservoir to tap.

The visit comes as work continues on a major multi million euro water pipeline outside of the school.

The students were shown where their drinking water comes from, how it’s treated and how it gets to their taps.

When complete, the new 13.8 million euro water main will provide a safe and secure water supply to the town and wider area from the Tuam Regional Water Scheme.