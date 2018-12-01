Irish Water expresses confidence over location of controversial wastewater treatment plant in Carraroe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is expressing confidence that the site chosen for a controversial wastewater treatment plant in Carraroe is the best location.

The utility yesterday published Compulsory Purchase Orders to acquire land needed for the development at Sruthán Pier.

However, the project faces significant opposition from locals.

Campaigners say they’re in full support of ending the practice of pumping raw sewage into the sea at Casla Bay.

However, they claim building a treatment plant at Sruthán pier is a disastrous decision that would severely harm social, cultural and tourism activity.

Local campaigners pursued a successful campaign against a similar proposed development a decade ago, which was opposed on similar grounds.

Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, Colm Boyd, says they’re aware of local concerns but feel the site is the right one.

Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas is also raising concerns over the type of wastewater treatment plant that will be built.

He says it’ll likely be a primary treatment plant – which he feels is not adequate for Carraroe and Cashla Bay as the treatment level is extremely limited.