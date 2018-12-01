Current track
Title
Artist

Irish Water expresses confidence over location of controversial wastewater treatment plant in Carraroe

Written by on 1 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is expressing confidence that the site chosen for a controversial wastewater treatment plant in Carraroe is the best location.

The utility yesterday published Compulsory Purchase Orders to acquire land needed for the development at Sruthán Pier.

However, the project faces significant opposition from locals.

Campaigners say they’re in full support of ending the practice of pumping raw sewage into the sea at Casla Bay.

However, they claim building a treatment plant at Sruthán pier is a disastrous decision that would severely harm social, cultural and tourism activity.

Local campaigners pursued a successful campaign against a similar proposed development a decade ago, which was opposed on similar grounds.

Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, Colm Boyd, says they’re aware of local concerns but feel the site is the right one.

Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas is also raising concerns over the type of wastewater treatment plant that will be built.

He says it’ll likely be a primary treatment plant – which he feels is not adequate for Carraroe and Cashla Bay as the treatment level is extremely limited.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Concerns raised over lack of funding to repair downgraded roads across Galway

1 December 2018

0 0

Pilot initiative on organ donation to be launched in Headford

1 December 2018

0 0

Aran Islands air service secured until 2021

30 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Win Shopping Vouchers with Discover Loughrea – Shop Local Shop Loughrea !

Thumbnail
Previous post

County Council budget meeting postponed as Galway TDs fight to secure extra funding from Government

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend