Irish Water expects Gort boil notice to remain for Christmas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water expects improvement of Gort’s water supply within 24 hours, but the Boil Water notice will remain in place for Christmas.

The water utility company is also asking customers on several schemes to restrict overnight water-use.

In addition to Gort, people in Portumna, Rosmuc, Teeranea, Carna and Carraroe, are being asked to turn off taps from 11pm to 8am from tonight until further notice.

Irish Water’s Regional Operational Manager, Anthony Skeffington, explains the next steps regarding the Gort supply,