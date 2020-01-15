Irish Water due to publish Tuam sludge hub consultation report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is due to publish a consultation report for a proposal to build a controversial sludge hub in Tuam.

The utility published a site selection methodology that included the use of Tuam wastewater treatment plant as a potential sludge hub centre for the wider Northwest region.

The plan has garnered strong local opposition and has received close to 200 public submissions opposing its creation.

Some local representatives have also argued the hub would be damaging to the towns reputation at a time when Tuam is rebuilding its image.

The National Wastewater Sludge Management Plan estimates that by 2040 around 50,000 truck-loads of sludge will be generated each year.