Irish Water crews successfully repair burst to water mains impacting customers in Galway City west of the Corrib, Barna and Moycullen

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water, working in partnership with Galway City Council, has successfully completed repairs following a large burst impacting customers in areas of the City west of the Corrib, Barna and Moycullen.

Dedicated water services crews worked as quickly and as safely as possible to repair the burst and restore water to impacted customers. Pumping has recommenced from Terryland Water Treatment Plant to Clifton Hill reservoir and normal water supply is returning to most areas supplied by Clifton Hill reservoir. It typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for full supply to restore to all customers affected by a water supply outage.

However, reservoir levels in Tonabrocky are currently critically low and customers supplied by Tonabrocky reservoir will continue to experience water outages until the reservoir volume increases. Once a sufficient volume of water has restored at Clifton Hill reservoir, pumping will start from there to Tonabrocky reservoir. Customers in the following areas will continue to experience water outages until later today (Sunday 30 January): areas north of the Western Distributor Road, Fort Lorenzo, Bun and Chnoic, Cúl Gharraí, Cnoc an Óir, Rosán Glas, Dún Áras, Droim Chaoin, Cuan Glas, Hazlewood, Rosedale, Ardmore, Grangemore, Cruachán Park, Bun Caise, Ros Geal, Gort Gréine, Gort na Bró, An Logán, Áltan, Manor Court/Avenue/Drive, The Orchard, Gort Siar, Carrigeen, Cluain Dara, Gort Rua, Portacarron, Ballymoneen Road (north of Ashleigh Grove), Leargán, Manor Court, Tor Buí, Cimín Mór, Liosmór, Ros Ard, Cappagh Road (North of Ros Ard). Other areas impacted are Ballyburke, Mincloon, Bolebeg, Circular Road, The Bailey, Letteragh, Bushypark.

Customers in the Moycullen area may also continue to experience water outages.

Ronan Daly, Irish Water, said: “Dedicated crews successfully carried out the essential repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water to all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply as quickly and as safely as possible.”

There may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise following an outage. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water at www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we completed repairs and restored normal water supply. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.

