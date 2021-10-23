Irish Water crews successfully repair burst to a water main impacting customers in the Cleggan area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water working in partnership with Galway County Council has successfully completed repairs following a burst to a watermain impacting customers in Cleggan, Claddaghduff, Aughrus, Fountainhill and surrounding areas in Co Galway.

Dedicated water service crews worked to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water to impacted customers. Normal water supply is retuning, however, it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for full supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Irish Water in partnership with Galway County Council urges customers to continue to conserve water where possible to allow reservoir levels to restore and reduce the pressure on local supplies.

There are useful tips on conservation for homes and businesses on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/conserve including: Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute; When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute; Save and reuse collected water from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden; Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home; Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

Speaking about the burst, Tim O’Connor, Irish Water, said: “Dedicated crews successfully carried out the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we worked to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly and as safely as possible.”

There may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise following an outage. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water at www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.