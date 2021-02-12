Irish Water confirms major extension to Athenry sewage network

print

Irish Water is to tender for a major extension of the Athenry sewage network this year.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon, who says the project will be delivered by 2024.

He says this is a badly needed project, following on from a €5m investment in Athenry’s sewage treatment facility in 2017.

He argues there is now an urgent need to expand the network, with many housing estates on the edge of the town already not connected.

Deputy Cannon points out these estates are using independent treatment plants, with residents bearing the financial burden of their maintenance.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon says we need to see the entire town connected to the newly upgraded sewage treatment facility – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour