Irish Water close to solution for Roundstone sewerage issues

Written by on 25 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to deal with deficiencies in the sewerage system in Roundstone is anticipated by the end of this year.

Irish Water has told Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív that a plan for the Connemara village is to come on stream shortly.

Roundstone was highlighted in an EPA report earlier this month as a priority case due to severe pollution.

Roundstone is the quintessential picture postcard location.

The Atlantic laps against the edge of the village street and the Twelve Bens stand against the skies to the far north.

But all is not rosy.

For decades and scores of years the sewerage from the village goes directly into Roundstone Bay.

Now, Irish Water, wants to rectify matters and they have told Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív that a possible solution is on the way.

Irish Water says that a process to deal with the deficiencies in the sewerage system should be finalised by the end of this year.

When that happens there will be a public information session in Roundstone.

This process will have a treatment and purification system as its main objective in order to end a direct outflow of raw sewerage into the ocean.

