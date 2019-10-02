Irish water carrying out sampling on new connection for Kilconnell water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Irish Water is carrying out sampling this week after Kilconnell was connected to its new water supply.

A boil water notice was issued in mid-June last year due to elevated levels of turbidity in the former supply, which was considered a shallow source.

A 400 metre piped connection has now been laid to link the supply to Cappataggle group water scheme.

Irish Water says the connection was complete earlier this week and sampling is now taking place, with results expected next week.

