Irish water begins programme of work to improve water and wastewater services for Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has assured Deputy Ciaran Cannon that there is now a major focus on improving both water and wastewater services in Gort town.

Its following a meeting between Deputy Cannon, Councillor Joe Byrne and Irish water engineers last month.

A heating system has been installed in the newly constructed drinking reservoir to avoid the malfunctions in the water treatment during freezing conditions.

In addition, Irish Water is progressing ground water investigations to improve source capacity- providing more water for public consumption in Gort.

Deputy Cannon says he will be keeping a close eye on these developments