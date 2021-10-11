Irish Water begins €9 million upgrade of Lough Mask water treatment plant which serves North Galway consumers

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: Work has begun on a major upgrade of the Lough Mask water Treatment Plant which is set to benefit water consumers in North Galway.

Serving the Lough Mask Regional Water Supply Scheme, the treatment plant is the biggest in the region, treating water for towns and villages in North Galway, North West Roscommon and

Mayo

€9 million is being invested in the latest development of water services for the region.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Mayo County Council to deliver this project, which will include an upgrade of both the treatment processes and the capacity at Lough Mask Water treatment plant.

Irish Water says these works will enable the expansion of a reliable water supply and provide a platform for social and economic development of those areas well into the future.

Preliminary works are now underway with the main plant upgrade at Lough Mask due to start in the second half of 2022 and continue for approximately 18-20months.

Veolia Water Ireland will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water and it’s not expected the works will have any impact on existing supplies.

This latest investment comes after an extension of the supply to both Ballinlough/Loughglynn and Williamstown in 2018.

Irish Water says that €10m investment ensured a clean and secure supply for 5,000 customers and led to the removal of the longstanding boil notice in Ballinlough affecting 3,600 people.