Galway Bay fm newsroom- Work is underway on a major upgrade of water infrastructure in Glenamaddy.

Irish Water and Galway County Council have hired Ward and Burke to complete the 7 million euro project which it’s hoped will be finished by next year.

It’ll include the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at Mountkelly and a new pumping station at Creggs Road.

