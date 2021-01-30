Irish Water and Galway City Council working to maintain water supply to customers in Barna, Moycullen and surrounding areas following a major burst water main

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water is working with Galway City Council to carry out urgent repairs to maintain water supply following a burst watermain on the Letteragh Road. Crews are working to repair the burst watermain supplying the Tonabrucky reservoir as quickly and as safely as possible.



Customers in Barna, Moycullen, Knocknacarra (north of Western Distributor Road) and surrounding areas will experience low water pressure and water outages from mid-day today, Saturday 30 January, while the repairs are underway. Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored. Full water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.



Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these essential repairs are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.



Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.



Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Galway City Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.