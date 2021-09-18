Irish Water and Galway City Council crews successfully repair major burst watermain in Galway City

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water and Galway City Council crews have successfully completed repairs to a burst watermain at the NUI Galway Campus.

The repairs were very complex due to the location of the burst on the NUIG Campus and the presence of many services over the watermain which had to be carefully excavated.

The repairs were completed at 6.30 this morning.

The watermain supplies the Clifton Hill and Tonabrucky reservoirs and affected customers in the west of the city including Knocknacarra, Barna, Moycullen and surrounding areas.

These area supplied from the Tonabruckey Reservoir may experience low pressure during the day and into the evening as reservoir levels recover.

In a statement released this morning, Irish Water said they understood the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanked customers for their patience while work was ongoing to repair the burst and as normal supply is returned to impacted customers.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates you are asked to see the water supply and services section of their website.