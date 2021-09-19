Irish Water advises of restrictions to water supply in Glenamaddy and surrounding areas until Wednesday night.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water are informing the public who avail of the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply that due to the high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water, overnight restrictions will be required between now and Wednesday so that supply can keep up with demand and to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.

In a statement released this afternoon, Irish Water said that customers in Glenamaddy Town and the surrounding areas may experience temporary disruptions to their supply during this time such as discoloured water, low water pressure and water outages. Once water supplies are switched back on, normal water supply will begin to be restored. Full water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

During the times of the restrictions, Irish Water and Galway County Council are asking customers on the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply to only use water for essential use.

There are some simple measures that the public can take, including stopping the use of power washers at home; using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; taking showers over baths; and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so.

Statement in full…

Irish Water is continuing to see high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply in County Galway. We are appealing to the public in Glenamaddy town and surrounding areas to conserve water in their homes, businesses and on farms where possible. Irish Water has been working closely with Galway County Council to maximise the amount of treated drinking water available to all customers. Our caretakers and plant operators have been taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with demand.

To ensure we can meet our peak daytime demand , overnight restrictions will be required from 10pm to 8am nightly starting tonight Saturday 19 September until Wednesday 22 September. During these times, customers in Glenamaddy town and surrounding areas may experience temporary disruptions to their supply such as discoloured water, low water pressure and water outages. Once water supplies are switched back on, normal water supply will begin to be restored. Full water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network, but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Galway County Council are appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to Glenamaddy town and surrounding areas to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone. We are asking customers on the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply to only use water for essential use. There are some simple measures that the public can take, including stopping the use of power washers at home; using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; taking showers over baths; and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so.

Everyone can contribute and the combination of effort will greatly help our ability to provide a water supply to all. There is guidance and tips for conserving water available on www.water.ie/conservation.

Small changes can have a significant impact, for example; take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute; fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home; when brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute; in the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots; if you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose and report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

In order to improve the situation, owners of vacant and unused properties are being urged to turn off water to the property and to check for leaks around the building, especially around toilet cisterns.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.



Customers in Galway can now avail of quick access to relevant information on their water supply, including restrictions, based on where they live. Customers are advised to set their location on the website at www.water.ie and check daily for updates in relation to their local water supply. Irish Water also posts regular supply updates on our social media channels @IWCare using #IWGalway