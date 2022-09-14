Irish Water admit ‘Do Not Consume’ notice for Inishbofin issued late

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water have admitted their ‘Do Not Consume’ notice for Inishbofin was “potentially” issued three weeks late.

The water company, alongside the county council and HSE, issued the notice on the 3rd of September, due to elevated levels of manganese in the Inishbofin Public Water Supply.

However, Irish Water have since stated that the supply was potentially not meeting regulatory standards weeks before this – from the 11th of August.

They have advised anyone who may have consumed the water from that date onwards and has health concerns, to contact their GP for advice.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell, has said the communication from Irish Water is disappointing: