Irish Water accused of wrongfully imposing wastewater service charges in Annaghdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being accused of wrongfully charging some commercial customers in the Annaghdown area for sewerage and wastewater services.

Councillor James Charity says bills have been issued to farms and commercial premises despite the area not being serviced by any treatment plant or having sewerage facilities.

He says in one case, the incorrect bill amounted to more than €400 – and is urging anyone who received a commercial bill to check what they’ve been charged for.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Charity says it’s an unacceptable situation.