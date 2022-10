GBFM Newsroom – University of Galway has awarded sixteen Irish speaking students with dedicated accommodation and scholarships for the academic year.

The awards were issued under the Irish Language Residential scheme, which was launched in 1991.

The students will share Teach na Gaeilge in Corrib Village and receive a €1,000 scholarship to support with their accommodation costs.

Caroline Ní Fhlatharta, Oifigeach na Gaeilge at University of Galway outlines the purpose of the scheme.