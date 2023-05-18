Irish segment of EU cycling route that includes Galway officially launched

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish segment of a major EU cycling route that passes through Galway has been officially opened today.

The Irish section of the EuroVelo 1 route is over 2,300km in length and passes through eleven counties, including coastal areas in Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Overall EuroVelo 1, also known as the Atlantic Coast Route, is 11,150km long and runs through Norway, UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.

The Irish section was officially opened today by Minister Jack Chambers at an event in Our Lady’s Island, Co. Wexford.

Minister Chambers says EuroVelo 1 showcases the very best of our coastline and represents a valuable tourism product in attracting both overseas and domestic visitors to explore our Atlantic Coast.