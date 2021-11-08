Irish Red Cross Honours Catherine Corless with Lifetime Achievement Award

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway historian has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Humanitarian Award from the Irish Red Cross.

Catherine Corless has been chosen for the prestigious honour for her work in highlighting the death and burial of hundreds of children at the Tuam Mother and Baby home.

The awards recognise those who have had a humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, storytelling, skill sharing or fundraising and highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues

The Tuam historian joins the list of former winners of the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards which includes the late Pat Hume, W.H.O Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan and former Mountjoy Prison Governor John Lonergan.

The award was presented by Irish Red Cross Secretary General Catrina Sheridan at the Ard Ri House Hotel in Tuam this morning.

Ms Sheridan says Catherine Corless was chosen in recognition of her campaigning which very much aligns with the values of the Irish Red Cross Awards.