Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is warning customers of disruptions to rail services to and from Galway this bank holiday weekend.

It’s due to bridge works currently taking place at Rosshill Road on the outskirts of the city.

As a result, there will be bus transfers between Athenry and Galway tomorrow and Sunday.

Irish Rail is advising that revised times will be in operation and customers should check times before traveling this weekend.