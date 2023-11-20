Galway Bay FM

20 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam

Share story:
Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam

Irish Rail has confirmed it plans to take action on trespassing and anti-social behavior at the old railway station in Tuam.

It follows claims that the landmark building is effectively being used as a “drinking den”.

The front door is wide open and anyone can just walk in – that’s according to local councillors.

They say young people in particular are doing just that, not only at weekends but weekday evenings as well.

Inside, many of the rooms are strewn with empty cans and spirit bottles.

Irish Rail owns the building and has now responded to the claims that the building amounts to little more than a public “drinking den”.

It’s confirmed works will take place this week to secure the building to stop further tresspass or anti-social behavior.

It also adds it’s separately engaging with Galway County Council on plans for potential redevelopment, but this process is at an early stage.

Share story:

National Show Me I.D campaign launched in Galway City

A national campaign to limit sales of age restricted products such as alcohol, vapes and tobacco has held its winter launch in Galway City. The Mayor of G...

No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway

Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC. A key element of the deal is Select integrating the DID Elec...

University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday

University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next. The Honorary Degree awardees will be part of the Winter Conferring ceremonies. Th...

27 Men's Sheds in Galway to get government funding

27 Men’s Sheds across Galway are to get government funding They are included in a new one million euro fund announced by Minister Heather Humphreys ...