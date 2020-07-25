Irish Rail to increase weekend services from Galway following overcrowding incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is expanding its weekend schedule to keep up with demand – with extra services now to run between Galway and Dublin.

Last week, a tweet showed overcrowding on a train from Galway to Dublin, with many people forced to sit on the ground.

Irish Rail issued later an apology for a lack of social distancing on the train and said it was working to ensure there would not be a repeat of the situation.

From this weekend, there will be more services on the Cork, Limerick, Tralee and Galway routes to Dublin’s Hueston Station.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan says it wouldn’t be feasible to only allow enough passengers on for the number of seats….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….

Photo credit – Holly Carpenter Twitter