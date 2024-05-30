Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August

Share story:
Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August

Irish Rail is set to add extra train times between Galway and Dublin from August.

There’ll be seven new services in both directions across the day in total – including on Sunday.

Among the additions are a new late train leaving Dublin at 8.30pm, and one leaving Galway at 8.50pm.

There’ll also be new morning services, including a 9.05 train to Dublin, and on Sundays, a new 1.40pm train.

The new rail timetable has now been published for public consultation and full details can be found at IrishRail.ie

Green Party Senator Pauline O’ Reilly has been speaking to David Nevin.

Share story:

Plans underway for new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska

Plans are set to be lodged for a new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska. Councillor Alan Cheevers say the Doughiska Roscam Ardaun Development Comp...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna

Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing developments in Barna. Both projects are led by Peter & Se�...

O' Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara

It’s good to see the rollout of rural public transport services – but some of them have completely unrealistic distances between stops. That&#...

UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy

University of Galway Professor of Medicine Fidelma Dunne has been elected to the Royal Irish Academy, the highest academic honour in Ireland. Professor Du...