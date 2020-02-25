Irish Rail forced to extend bus transfer connections between Galway and Limerick

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail says bus services could be in place on part of the Limerick to Galway line for the next number of days due to rising water levels.

Bus transfers were put in place this morning between Gort and Athenry as levels rose 200 millimetres above the tracks.

Buses will then operate between Ennis or Gort and Athenry for the afternoon and evening services.

Buses will serve each stop on the timetable, with Iarnroad Eireann warning that the service may suffer delays due to road conditions and local flooding.