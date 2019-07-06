Irish Rail applies for more time to redevelop Ceannt Station in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Iarnród Éireann is looking for more time to redevelop Ceannt station in the city.

It has applied for an extension of planning permission for a major redevelopment of the city station, which includes a protected structure.

The planning permission relates to the construction of 95 square metres of a single-storey glazed entrance building at Ceannt station and the extension of the north eastern bay platform.

It also involves the removal of walls within the station to provide additional ticket purchase facilities, enlarged concourse areas, new toilets and new ticket inspector accommodation.

At the southern end of the station, the works involve the refurbishment of the stores and maintenance area which is a protected structure.

This will result in an extended train concourse and platform and new pedestrian entrances with a new curved partially glazed roof.

Irish Rail says the delay in starting the project was due to the National Transport Authority withdrawing funding.

However the NTA has now confirmed it will provide 50 per cent of the funding needed with the remaining 50 per cent coming from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

A decision on an extension of the planning permission is due to be decided next month. (8/8)

Photo – Markus Giger