Irish pub ‘kingpin’ buys iconic city pub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish pub ‘kingpin’, Louis Fitzgerald, has bought the iconic city centre pub Tigh Neachtain.

According to the Irish Independent, Mr. Fitzgerald declined to reveal how much he paid for the Cross Street pub, but said he is happy for the current tenant to continue to operate.

His award winning group owns over a dozen pubs, including a number of well-known bars in Dublin City Centre, as well as The Quays in Galway City.

It also operates two hotels in Dublin City.

Tigh Neachtain, located at the junction of Cross Street and Quay Street, enjoys a strong connection with Galway’s cultural community and has been in business since 1894.