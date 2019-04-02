Irish property market to be discussed at city information event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The status of the Irish property market will be discussed at an event in the city tomorrow (3/4).

The Institute of Directors in Ireland is one of the leading authorities on best practice corporate governance standards in the country.

It will hold a lunch briefing with keynote speaker, Chief Economist and Director of Research with Sherry Fitzgerald, Marian Finnegan who will give an up-to-date commentary on trends in all sectors of the Irish property market.

The information event is being hosted by Mazars at Forster Street in the city from 12.30pm to 2pm.

