Irish Planning Institute calls on Galway public to engage in review of City Development Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Planning Institute is calling on the Galway public to get fully engaged in the review of the City Development Plan.

The group argues that public engagement with development plans will be transformative in developing sustainable communities in every Local Authority in Ireland.

Development plans must be reviewed by planning authorities every six years and the Pre-Draft Public Consultation process on the Galway City Development Plan 2023-2029 is now open, and runs until 5th March.

The Irish Planning Institute says that with restrictions on personal travel, the public have become more aware of the importance of neighbourhoods and their role in our individual and community health and wellbeing, as well as the necessity to protect the viability and vitality of town centres.

Dr Conor Norton, President of IPI says citizens and communities have a keen understanding of the issues and opportunities in their localities…

