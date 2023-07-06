Irish language Spiddal cafe secures major contract with Musgraves

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Irish language Spiddal cafe Builín Blasta has secured a major contract with Musgraves

It will be one of five partners in the Green Shoots programme

Their products will be promoted and sold across Musgrave’s branches and its online platforms.

In collaboration with Bord Bia, the Dragons Den style initiative invited pitches from local Irish businesses

Builín Blasta presented to a panel of foodservice experts spanning the areas of culinary, purchasing, sales and marketing

As well as gourmet food and cakes it also produces its own range of sauces, dressings and relishes.