Irish Language Plan to be launched in An Cheatrú Rua

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Irish language plan will be launched as part of a community day in An Cheatrú Rua later today.

The scheme which has been set up with the help of local businesses and community groups is designed to make sure the Irish Language continues to thrive in the area.

Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Irish Language Sean Kyne will offically launch the scheme at 3.30pm at An Crompán centre in An Cheathrú Rua.

Over 20 events will take place at the opening, showcasing a variety of community organisations, activites and locals sports clubs that operate fully through Irish.

Local musician Róisin Seoighe will perform her song ‘An Teanga Linn,’ which was specillty commissioned by Pobal Rua to celebrate the local community.

Other events will include a baking competition, a build your own robots session, and children’s book readings.

Language Planning Officer Majella Ní Chríocháin says the scheme aims to encourage the next generation of Irish speakers.