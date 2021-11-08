Irish language plan being prepared for Clifden

Galway Bay FM newsroom- An Irish language plan is being prepared for Clifden.

The plan will be developed at a local level by a selected community organisation to strengthen the Irish language in the area.

Once appointed, they’ll have up to two years to submit a language plan to the Department and then have a period of seven years to implement the agreed language plan.

Clifden and Ballinrobe are the latest towns to be included under the language planning process.

€20 thousand is being made available to assist in the preparation of plans for both towns, while up to €80 thousand will go towards their implementation.