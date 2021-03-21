Irish language plan approved for Galway City East

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Government has approved a language plan for the East Galway City Planning Area.

A yearly allowance of €100 thousand will now be provided to support a community-led Irish language plan for the area.

This will enable the planning committee for the area – An Bruach Thoir – to employ a language planning officer to guide the implementation of a plan.

The committee says Irish has been spoken natively on the eastern outskirts of Galway City for many years, but special effort is now needed to preserve this link with our heritage.

With this approval, there are now 21 plans approved nationwide, out of 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas.