Irish Language Plan Approved for Gaeltacht An tEachreidh

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An Irish Language Plan has been approved for Gaeltacht An tEachreidh.

The region spans Annaghdown, Claregalway and Carnmore on the east side of the River Corrib.

The Approval of the language plan means an annual allowance of €100,000 will now be allocated to support it’s implementation.

The Plan, which will sustain and develop the Irish Language in the area, was drafted by the Eachreidh language plan committee following years of local consultation.

Minister of State for Gaeltacht affairs, Jack Chambers said he applauded the committee for the immense work they had done in preparing the plan.