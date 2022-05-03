Irish language condition in green light for over 100 residential units in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a project which sets out to deliver over 100 residential units in Claregalway.

One of the conditions has an Irish language clause for 20 per cent occupancy

It’s led by K King Construction Limited and would be located at Lakeview.

The strategic infrastructure project will involved the contruction of 73 houses and 38 apartments.

It also provides for a creche.

An Bord Pleanála has attached 25 conditions.

One states a minimum of 20% of the houses are to be used by those who can demonstrate the ability to preserve and protect the language and culture of the Gaeltacht.

The developer is required to submit a linguistic impact statement to the planning authority providing detail of compliance with this requirement prior to the commencement of development.

A mobility management strategy is also to be submitted to encourage the use of sustainable modes of transport.