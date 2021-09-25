Irish Independent reveals five Galway TD’s have assets over 1 million euro

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Irish Independent has revealed that Five Galway TD’s have assets worth over 1 Million Euro.

The Rich List, published in today’s paper, has found there’s 68 TDs with assets to the value of a million or more.

The five are, In Galway West Eamon O’Cuiv and Noel Grealish, In Galway East Sean Canney and Ciaran Cannon and in Roscommon/Galway Denis Naughten.

The newspaper’s Political Rich List, is based on a detailed examination of the value of their properties, land, businesses, shareholdings and pensions.

Independent TD Michael Lowry tops the list, with assets estimated to be worth over 7 million euro.

The project also revealed that one-quarter of the 160 TDs in the Dáil are landowners or property investors, with some renting up to four properties.