Irish engineering firm announces 300 new jobs including roles at Galway base

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Irish engineering and construction firm is set to create 300 new jobs including roles at its Galway base.

Kirby Group Engineering has confirmed it will initially be hiring new employees out of its Limerick headquarters but additional staff will also be allocated to its Ballybane base.

It’s part of a €2 million redevelopment of the firm’s headquarters in Raheen Co. Limerick.

The company says the new jobs will include engineering, commercial, operations and administrative staff, with recruitment for many of these roles already underway.

It comes as the Kirby Group added 200 people to it's workforce just last year