Irish Dental Association to hold national conference in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Dental Association’s annual conference will kick off in Galway city tomorrow. (4/4)

The IDA represents the majority of general dental practitioners, specialists and surgeons in Ireland.

Over 500 delegates are expected to attend the 3 day confernece, where a range of national and international experts will address a wide variety of oral health issues.

The conference coincides with the launch of a major new national oral health policy that will see children under 16 receive free examinations and preventative treatment.

The 3 day conference will begin tomorrow at the Galmount Hotel and will conclude on Saturday.