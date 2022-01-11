Irish Community Air Ambulance tasked to Galway twice in 2021

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked 512 times across 14 counties last year, with two taskings to Galway.

It marks a national 4% increase on call-outs in 2020 – making it the busiest year since it was launched in 2019.

The air ambulance worked with the National Ambulance Service to respond to 89 road crashes, 64 farming accidents and 20 equestrian incidents among others.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, says the types of call-outs changed in the last year.