Irish Coast Guard to lead response exercise in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Coast Guard is to lead a Search and Rescue response exercise in Galway Bay today.

There will be no disruption to services during this exercise

Exercise ‘Blue Horizon’ will test major incident plans and will focus on the operational capability and co-ordination of the relevant authorities

Agencies involved include the Department of Transport, Galway County Council & Fire Service , the HSE, An Garda Síochána, RNLI , Dublin Fire Brigade and the IAA

The exercise will be conducted in Galway Bay and in the environs of Rossaveal Harbour and Inverin Airport.

The Coast Guard will Coordinate the exercise from the Marine Rescue Sub-Coordination Centre at Valentia and from the National Maritime Operations Centre, Dublin