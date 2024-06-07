Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

Irish Coast Guard continues search for man missing off coast near Carna

The Irish Coast Guard is continuing its search this morning for a man missing off the coast near Carna in Connemara.

It is understood he was sailing on a yacht yesterday with a female companion and they went ashore in a small dinghy.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard first responded to the call after 6PM yesterday, but the search was stood down overnight.

It continues this morning, and is mainly focused on the area around Cruach na Cara, just southwest of Carna.

Two Clifden RNLI lifeboats are currently on route, along with an Aran Islands lifeboat, a Shannon lifeboat and an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

